North Dakota Man Dies In East Idaho Motorcycle Crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX) A North Dakota man died during the weekend near Blackfoot after hitting a bus while on a motorcycle. On Saturday Corey Beeson, 38, of Williston, was ridding U.S. Highway 26 on a Yamaha motorcycle at around 12:16 p.m. when a bus attempted to turn onto the highway, according to Idaho State Police. Beeson was not able to stop in time and hit the bus on the driver's side; the bus was being driven by Ricio Perez, 46, of Blackkfoot. Beeson was not wearing a helmet and taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot where he later died from his injuries. ISP says a passenger in the bus, Priscilla McCarty, 35, of Blackfoot, was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Idaho Falls.