North Idaho Eagle Spectators Warned by ISP Not to Block Highway

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) As eagles make their way back to a north Idaho lake, Idaho State Police are warning spectators to not create a traffic hazard. This weekend, ISP advised people wanting to observe bald eagles feeding on salmon at Lake Coeur d'Alene to not park on a narrow stretch of Highway 97 that is only two-lanes and doesn't have any parking on the shoulders. Drivers are reminded not to park on the roadway on a six mile stretch and should find parking in designated areas. ISP says motorists should avoid stopping on the highway or they could be cited.