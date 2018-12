COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX) A north Idaho man died Sunday afternoon in a single snowmobile accident. According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Benjamin Millward, of Oldtown, Idaho, was driving a snowmobile on Reeder Creek Road around 2:26 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off. Millward ended up in a snowbank where he died from his injuries. ISP continues to investigate the accident.