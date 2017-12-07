North Idaho Man Shot by Buddy Who Mistook Him for Elk

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old northern Idaho man is recovering after being shot in the buttocks with a .50-caliber muzzleloader rifle by his hunting partner who mistook him for an elk. The Latah County Sheriff's Office tells the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the Moscow man was shot Monday near Dreary by a 72-year-old Potlatch man. Officials say the injured man was transported to a hospital and was in stable condition Tuesday. Names haven't been released.