CAREYWOOD, Idaho (KLIX) A northern Idaho man died after his motorcycle went off a highway and struck a rock on Saturday. Idaho State Police say 50-year-old Kenneth Wood, of Bayview, Idaho, was ridding on Barnhard Road when he missed a curve in the road, went off and hit a rock at around 7:30 p.m. ISP says the man was taken to the Careywood Fire Station were he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.