North Idaho Woman Killed as She Pulled In Front of Semi

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX) A north Idaho woman was killed as she tried to turn onto a highway and was struck by a semi-truck Friday afternoon. Beverly Maples, age 73, of Bonners Ferry, died after a semi-truck hit the drivers side of her Toyota minivan a little after 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of Sagle, according to Idaho State Police. Investigators say Maples had made a left-hand turn from a side road in front of the path of the truck driven by Charanjit Parmar, age 55, of British Columbia, Canada; he was not injured. ISP says both drivers had been wearing seat belts.