Not Sure Latest Kavanaugh Hearing Changes Anything

I’m not sure anyone is enlightened.

The Constitution never mentions committee hearings.

I caught a few minutes of dialogue between liberal Senator Richard Blumenthal and Christine Blasey-Ford. The war hero heaped praise on Blasey-Ford for heroism. These hearings are just opportunities for grandstanding and shoring up a party’s base.

I believe it’s time to scrap the committee hearings. The Constitution never mentions committee hearings. It never mentions an FBI and much less anything about background checks.

Elections have consequences. Winners get to choose. If the public isn’t satisfied, pick new winners. Come November, let the chips fall where they may.