Now That’s How You Light A Christmas Tree
For most families, turning on the Christmas lights is not a big deal - we aren't all like the Griswolds. This year in my house, we put up the lights and tree while my wife was gone and surprised her when she got home. The City of Twin Falls park lighting was pretty low key also. I saw them setting up the lights and then a few days later we drove by and the trees were all lit. Do you even know how long they had been up before you noticed them?
The Latvian town of Riga knows how to light up their town in a memorable fashion. Not only did they trim the tree, but they built the world's largest Rube Goldberg Machine to turn the lights on! I can't imagine having to untangle all the lights and then build a machine that will turn them on also.