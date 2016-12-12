For most families, turning on the Christmas lights is not a big deal - we aren't all like the Griswolds. This year in my house, we put up the lights and tree while my wife was gone and surprised her when she got home. The City of Twin Falls park lighting was pretty low key also. I saw them setting up the lights and then a few days later we drove by and the trees were all lit. Do you even know how long they had been up before you noticed them?