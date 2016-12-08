Now Your Home Can Smell Like The Twin Falls KFC

My life is complete. I have a great job, a wonderful family, and now my house can smell like fried chicken all the time.

Really though - if this candle actually smells as good as it should, I will buy a case of them right now. Heck, I'd have one burning in the bathroom all the time. Some people are calling this a weird stunt by KFC for publicity (which it is), and those in charge of their publicity deserve a nice pat on the back.

There have been all sorts of gimmicks done by companies. Earlier this year, KFC had their Extra Crispy Sunscreen . Burger King had a flame broiled beef cologne called Fire . I've even got a (disgusting) tube of bacon flavored Chap Stick .

Would you like to have your house smell like fried chicken all the time? Arguably that is a better smell than my house the majority of the time anyways :/