NWS Issues Freeze Advisory, Says to Protect Sensitive Plants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you have plants that freezing temperature might harm, you probably should cover them tonight.

The National Weather Service-Pocatello office says widespread freezing is possible overnight, affecting parts of the Magic Valley.

The Freeze Watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Pocatello office, when temperatures could drop between 27 and 33 degrees.

The office advises people with sensitive vegetation to either cover the plants or bring them indoors.

On Monday morning, temperatures also were in high 20s to low 30s.