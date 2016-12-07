NWS Issues Storm Advisories for Magic, Wood River Valleys

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Expect more snow and dangerous driving conditions Thursday through Saturday in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

Robert Crum/ThinkStock

“A strong push of Pacific moisture will stream into the area starting around mid-day Thursday, and continuing into Saturday,” according to information from the National Weather Service. In the areas of Burley, Heyburn and Rupert expect “around 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday through Friday, and an additional 1 to 3 inches Friday night and Saturday.

Roads may become slick due to the snowfall. Snow will likely change over to rain Friday afternoon, and there may be some isolated areas of freezing rain as the transition occurs.”

In another report the weather service says that the western Magic Valley, including Twin Falls County, and the Camas Prairie also will affected by possible snowfall from about 11 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Two to 4 inches of snowfall is expected.

“Snow will begin late Thursday morning and taper off Thursday evening,” reads the weather advisory, “except snow showers could continue through the night on the Camas Prairie.

Snow accumulation on roads will make driving difficult and treacherous, especially during the Thursday afternoon commute.”

The Wood River Valley is listed on a winter storm watch, including Bellevue, Ketchum and Hailey and Stanley, which may see “moderate to heavy snowfall Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.”

The winter storm watch could bring as much as 10 to 15 inches, the NWS says, especially Thursday and Friday above 7000 feet, and another 10 to 15 inches Friday night and Saturday.