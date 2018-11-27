NWS: Moderate Snowfall Expected in Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) – The Wood River Valley is among the areas expected to see moderate snowfall through Wednesday, according to the Pocatello office of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service, in a weather statement issued early Tuesday morning, said potentially affected areas include the cities of Clayton, Cooper Basin, Galena, Hailey, Ketchum, Stanley and Sun Valley.

Pacific moisture will stream into Idaho through Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall of around 3 to 5 inches can be expected in mountain passes, making travel difficult at times.

Heavier amounts of snow are possible at lower elevations. Hailey and Ketchum are likely to see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation through Wednesday, according to the advisory.