Oakley Woman Reappointed to Idaho State Board of Education

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) An Oakley, Idaho member of the State Board of Education has been reappointed to another five-year term by the governor. The office of Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter says the governor reappointed Debbie Critchfield to the eight-member board on Wednesday. Critchfield, who was first appointed to the State Board in 2014, has served on the Cassia County School Board and is now the public information officer for the Cassia County School District. Critchfield holds a bachelor's degree in political science form Brigham Young University.