TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - Just like New Years and other major celebrations, Idaho law enforcement will be out patrolling looking for suspect drunk drivers during the 'Big Game.'

The Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement across the state will be making sure Idahoans drive sober. According to transportation officials, more than 40 agencies in the state will be putting an extra effort this weekend to catch drunk drivers.

“It's a fun night and we hope people enjoy the game,” said Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson in a prepared statement. “We just want people to have a plan to get home safely after the game.”

The Office of Highway Safety says this is the first time police in Idaho have focused efforts during the football game. For New Year's Day, 278 suspected drunk drivers were placed in handcuffs. State statistics for 2017 show that one-third of the fatal crashes involved impaired driving.

If you want to drink, officials say get a designated driver or use the numerous ride-sharing services available to get home.