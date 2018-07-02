Officer Injured, Suspect Killed After Meridian Traffic Stop

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the Boise suburb of Meridian say one of its officers was injured and a man was killed Sunday following a traffic stop involving an outstanding felony warrant.

Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey says authorities are using drones and police dogs to search for two suspects, a man and a woman, who also ran from the vehicle.

Lavey says Meridian officers tried to stop a suspect on an outstanding felony warrant around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. The man ran from the black Dodge Durango and shot at officers as they pursued him. One officer was shot in the legs but returned fire, killing the suspect.

KTVB-TV reports the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood in Boise.

Lavey says police have recovered a gun from the scene.