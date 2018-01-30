Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Lincoln County

UPDATE : The Shoshone Police Department and Idaho State Police have released more information about the officer-involved shooting that happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday in Lincoln County.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after a Shoshone officer made a routine stop within city limits. While the officer was performing a check on the driver, the suspect, 30-year-old Jesus J. Malagon of Hollister, drove away. The officer gave chase, with the pursuit ending after Malagon crashed his vehicle near the intersection of 450 West and 580 North in Lincoln County.

Malagon exited his vehicle and fired shots at the officer, who returned fire. Malagon was hit by at least one round and incapacitated, which ended the incident; the officer was neither hit by gunfire nor otherwise injured. Malagon was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

The officer involved is now on administrative leave, per Shoshone PD policy. The Critical Incident Task Force investigating this incident is being led by Idaho State Police.

Original story

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting this morning in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez says the officer involved was not injured. The individual shot was taken to the hospital. The sheriff says he could not release more information and the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating with ISP leading. Little information is available at this time. More information to come.