Official Flood Forecast for Magic Valley Released and it Looks Really Wet

The National Weather Service has just released their official flood forecast for spring and, if correct, the Magic Valley will be a very wet place to be.

They broke the news with this share on the NWS Boise Facebook page.

If you look at the forecast map, you can see what they're talking about. Our area has a bit of a target on it. I normally love the color red, except in instances like this.

NOAA

If you read the fine print near the bottom of the NWS report, you'll notice that we are also expected to get a wetter-than-average spring as far as rain is concerned.