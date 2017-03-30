Officials Approve Funding for $90M Cybersecurity Center

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state officials approve the use of $90 million worth of bonds for the construction of two new buildings at a federal research facility.

Jarek Joepera/ThinkStock

The Post Register reports that the resolution to fund the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho passed Tuesday with overwhelming support.

Officials expect the centers to create 500 high-paying tech jobs and about 1,000 temporary construction jobs.