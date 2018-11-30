Ok Twin Falls, Help Us Solve The Christmas Party Debate

So, it is the time of year where Christmas parties are happening close to every weekend. Your company Christmas party, your spouses or friends are all throwing a shin dig. How long do you have to stay before it's not considered rude to leave?

I have heard that a two hour minimum is general Christmas party etiquette. But some say that 3 to 5 hours is a must. Does it matter if there is dinner served? If there is do you have to stay longer? What about white elephant gifts? Do you have to participate?

There are so many questions and not enough answers! If it is a work related Christmas party do you get a pass for leaving earlier?