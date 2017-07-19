Old Cars Never Die. They Just Fade Away

Friends back east marvel at the number of classic and antique cars I see along Magic Valley streets.

We aren’t just talking about show cars, but the great number of 40 and 50 year old cars and trucks still street-worthy. The simple explanation appears to be the lack of salt used on winter roads in Idaho.

My mom bought a new car in 2001 and when she died four years later the thing was only held together by heavy rust. She lived in Western New York State where the snow blows off two great lakes and piles up by the feet. Salted roads keep the economy going. Otherwise schools and workplaces could be closed for months.

The Chrysler New Yorker I photographed in Shoshone is from, I believe, 1956. Top Story’s resident car enthusiast, Grant Loebs, is impressed by the condition, although. He tells me 4-door vehicles aren’t as valuable to collectors as two door models.