Old Navy To Close at Current Twin Falls Location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) With the new year, Twin Falls will see another retail store shut its doors. Company officials confirmed the Old Navy clothing store's lease will expire at the end of January next year and close. However, in a company email, Old Navy says they are looking into the availability of other real estate that would allow them to return to the area in the future. The current store opened along the Snake River canyon rim in 2002. Meanwhile, the company says shoppers can use their website, OldNavy.com, to shop for clothing. Macy's, located in the mall, will also close doors early next year.