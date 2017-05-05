Olympic Tubing in Utah is a Summer Must-Do Thing (WATCH)

If you haven't made this trip, please add it to your must-do summer activity list. The alpine slide and extreme tubing at the Olympic Park in Utah is off-the-charts fun.

If you've never been to Olympic Park, it's in Park City, Utah and is a very reasonable drive from the Magic Valley.

Google Maps

What is a ski jump in the winter becomes awesome tubing fun in the spring and summer. Oh, and did I mention that the bobsled run is now an alpine slide?

There's also a zipline, a discovery course for the kids and the summer comet bobsled. They also have some freestyle shows if you love the thought of skiers flipping into pools. And, who doesn't?