Olympic Tubing in Utah is a Summer Must-Do Thing (WATCH)
If you haven't made this trip, please add it to your must-do summer activity list. The alpine slide and extreme tubing at the Olympic Park in Utah is off-the-charts fun.
If you've never been to Olympic Park, it's in Park City, Utah and is a very reasonable drive from the Magic Valley.
What is a ski jump in the winter becomes awesome tubing fun in the spring and summer. Oh, and did I mention that the bobsled run is now an alpine slide?
There's also a zipline, a discovery course for the kids and the summer comet bobsled. They also have some freestyle shows if you love the thought of skiers flipping into pools. And, who doesn't?
One thing to keep in mind is that the summer activities don't kick in until May 26 and lasts until September 4 from 9 am to 6 pm each day. Check out the official Utah Olympic Park website for more details.