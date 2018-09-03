On Labor Day the Angry Left Prepares for War

There are no guarantees America’s future will be perpetually bright.

when the left and its journalistic auxiliary drum up hatred against cops, then you can understand why malcontents believe they can take matters into their own hands

You can see some ominous signs in the growing street clashes between various and often conflicted special interests. A story in the New York Times details big labor’s efforts to remain relevant and it doesn’t appear organized workers are going to be planting daisies.

This new “muscular” approach to demonstrations is green-lighted by news media. It approves of the violence and despicable behavior of Antifa. Media argues it’s necessary because small cadres of nationalists and sometimes even very nasty people are marching in the streets. From the time I was a child I was told these were law enforcement issues but when the left and its journalistic auxiliary drum up hatred against cops, then you can understand why malcontents believe they can take matters into their own hands.

This isn’t going to end well.