On the Road: Wilson Theater, Rupert Idaho
The host likes a change of pace. Today, Top Story was live from Rupert, Idaho.
Aleta has played Taps 900 times over the last decade alone.
As Memorial Day approaches, we offered a show dedicated to those who gave the last full measure of devotion. Ramsey Heating and Electric and the SGT. Chris Workman Scholarship Fund were co-sponsors and the historic Wilson Theater donated the stage and auditorium.
We also had Taps played by 80-year-old Aleta Stringham. She and husband Lonnie have been attending funerals of veterans and war dead for 60 years. Aleta has played Taps 900 times over the last decade alone.
The Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association gave us details on weekend plans and how returning veterans can get involved. We were also joined by State Legislator and combat pilot Major Priscilla Giddings. Oh, and if you’ve never been to Field of Heroes in Pocatello, we got details. Between picnics and shopping this weekend, please take a moment and place a flower atop the grave of one of America’s best.