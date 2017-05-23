On the Road: Wilson Theater, Rupert Idaho

The host likes a change of pace. Today, Top Story was live from Rupert, Idaho.

As Memorial Day approaches, we offered a show dedicated to those who gave the last full measure of devotion. Ramsey Heating and Electric and the SGT. Chris Workman Scholarship Fund were co-sponsors and the historic Wilson Theater donated the stage and auditorium.

We also had Taps played by 80-year-old Aleta Stringham. She and husband Lonnie have been attending funerals of veterans and war dead for 60 years. Aleta has played Taps 900 times over the last decade alone.