On This Count Pope Francis is Right: Shut Up!!!

It’s not very Christian, I suppose, to tell big mouths to shut up, although.

a guy had his telephone ring and then he answered it and talked for a couple of minutes

A segment of the community is shouting every day at their radios when listening to my program. As many of you know, I’ve previously said church isn’t a social club. It’s why the coffee and donuts are served afterward in the basement, fellowship hall or parish hall.

Still, every week there is a cabal who can’t keep their mouths closed when I’m trying to pray and meditate before Mass (a man in a collar once said I should capitalize Mass when spelling). This is a small community and you may have seen the same people the day before at the store or the diner. One week some fellow described the latest Star Wars film for his seated neighbors. Now I don’t need to spend 15 bucks!