One Blaine County Homeowner Has a Long Face

One Sun Valley resident is spending his wife’s fortune and is still a sourpuss.

how will Kerry abuse his servants when there isn’t anyone left in the county to prepare his soufflé?

Over the weekend I learned George Soros isn’t the only globalist lefty with a home in Blaine County. John Kerry is another relative newcomer.

The working class who wait hands and feet on the limousine socialists are being forced out of town. A segregated trailer park where they’ve lived is closing. The land is more valuable when you can sell or lease it to big spending liberals.

So, how will Kerry abuse his servants when there isn’t anyone left in the county to prepare his soufflé?

Kerry remains a bitter loser. You can see him whining at this link .