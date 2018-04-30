One Dead, One Injured in Minidoka County Shooting

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office said one is dead and another was injured and released from the hospital after a shooting in the city of Minidoka on Saturday.

Authorities responded to a shooting that took place at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday near Broadway and Center Street involving two victims.

Rafael Gil Vargas, 43, and Nallely Vargas Juarez, 19, both from Minidoka, were both allegedly shot by Denis Orlando Lopez-Serrano, 22, from Rupert.

Vargas was transported by Life Flight to Portneuf Medical Center and later died of injuries. Juarez was treated and released from a local hospital, according to a press release.

Sheriff Eric Snarr said this was a result of a domestic relationship.

Authorities say Lopez-Serrano was arrested for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping with an enhanced penalty for using a firearm in commission of a felony.