One Dies After Crash in Blaine County

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) An Oregon man died Sunday morning in Blaine County after a two-vehicle crash. At around 11 a.m. Blaine County emergency personnel responded to the crash on Gannett and Pero Roads. The sheriff's office in a statement says Douglas Andres, age 65, of Portland, crossed the center with his pickup truck and hit another pickup driven by 35-year-old Rafael Saldana-Saldana, of Carey. There were four other people in Saldana-Saldana's pickup, only two had been wearing seat belts. The impact spun Saldana-Saldana's pickup around and caused it to roll. Andres pickup continued across the road and came to a stop. Those in Saldana's vehicle were taken to the hospital. During the investigation the sheriff's office says Andres had a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he later died. The crash is still under investigation.