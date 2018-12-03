One Idaho City is Among America’s Safest

I think most people consider all of Idaho a low crime zone.

I guess a caldera is going to blow any day!

Since Boise is the largest city it usually gets the headlines. According to WalletHub Boise is America’s 10 th safest city. It gets the designation because it’s considered the best city for what is described as financial safety. When it comes to natural disasters Boise drops to 71 st overall. I guess a caldera is going to blow any day!

You can read more by clicking here . Overall, Columbia, Maryland tops the list. St. Louis, Missouri is at the bottom.