One Idaho Town is Game On For Game Of Thrones

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

I know a guy who builds homes named after Seinfeld characters.

I’ve seen perhaps just one full episode but I know people addicted to the program.

He even has a model named the Vandelay!  His love of the show is shared in glossy brochures offering varied floor plans.

Now a developer is taking things beyond just naming homes after a TV series.  I believe it’s in a neighborhood in Kuna.  Entire streets are being named after characters from Game of Thrones.  I’ve seen perhaps just one full episode but I know people addicted to the program.  Mashable.com has the story.

No word on whether any dragons will be patrolling the neighborhood skies.

