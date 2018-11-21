UPDATE: ISP has identified the victim as 46-year-old Christopher Averett, of Pocatello.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) One person was killed early this morning in a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 84 near Hazelton. At just before 1 a.m., Idaho State Police responded to the fatal rollover on the westbound lanes after the driver of a mid-90's Honda Accord lost control, went into the median and rolled. According to ISP, the driver had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. At this time the person has not been identified pending notification of family. Part of the interstate was blocked for three hours. The Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP.