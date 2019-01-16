One Killed When Car Crosses Center Line in West Idaho

NOTUS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two others taken to western Idaho hospitals after a car crossed the center line and struck an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 41-year-old Dustin Steinhaus was killed when he crossed the center line in his Volkswagen sedan and hit a new Jeep SUV at around 6 p.m. on US Highway 20 west of Notus.

State Police say the two people in the Jeep, John Campor, age 40, of Morristown, NJ and Janet Battersby, age 61, of Newton, NJ, were taken to separate hospitals in the Treasure Valley.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for nearly three hours. ISP says Steinhaus had not been wearing a seat belt.