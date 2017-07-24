Maybe Idaho can call itself beautiful by association since it is so close to one of the nation's actual most beautiful cities? Actually we know the truth, and Idaho is beautiful no matter what, and we don't mean that like a mom about her not actually beautiful kids. Idaho is amazing.

But back to the story - according to Travel and Leisure, Salt Lake City is the 4th most attractive city in the United States. I have to argue against that having spent the first 20 years of my life growing up there. The city is not as clean as they make it seem and you really have to get over the occasional smell of the nasty Great Salt Lake. It isn't an ugly city - but I think there are cities in Idaho that are more beautiful in their own ways.