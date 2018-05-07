One Of Twin Falls Best Riding Trails From Helmet Cam

Twin Falls is full of great hiking and biking trails. This video, posted in the last year, shows a pair of dirt bike riders enjoying one the southern Idaho's best trails. The only downside to this highly enjoyable, 20 minute ride through an undisclosed location of the Magic Valley, is that more details on the exact location weren't provided.

I'm sure if you ride, this trail might be familiar to you. Although the Perrine Bridge is mentioned in the title of the post, I'm still not exactly sure of the exact location of the route these riders took. Nonetheless, it's a sweet trail, and is inspiring for even non-riders like myself.