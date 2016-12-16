One Person Treated Following Filer Structure Fire

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – A woman was treated on-scene for minor smoke inhalation after her home caught on fire in Filer early Friday morning.

Sgt. John Darnall with the Filer Police Department said crews arrived around 2:40 a.m. to a home at 110 7th St., and they were able to get the fire out by 2:55.

Darnall said the house is still intact, but the interior is completely gutted, and a neighboring house had some minor damage to its siding.

A dispatcher with Southern Idaho Regional Communications said three engines from the Filer Fire Department were on scene, along with two police officers, the Magic Valley Paramedics and Filer QRU.

The dispatcher said there was a popping sound coming from inside the home, which may or may not have been ammunition.