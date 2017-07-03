One Sent to Hospital in Weekend Crash North of Jackpot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Kimberly woman was taken to the hospital after two cars tried passing another on Highway 93 south of Twin Falls on Sunday night. According to Idaho State Police, a Filer man was headed north on the highway in an area where there is three lanes, when Cameron Kelly, 36, of Lincoln, CA, passed him using the the first, inner southbound lane. At the same time, Amanda Allen, 42, of Kimberly, tried to pass as well using the second southbound lane, but was hit by Kelly's car causing it to roll onto the shoulder. ISP says Allen was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by ground ambulance to a Twin Falls hospital. The other drivers had their seatbelts on. The crash blocked traffic for nearly two hours.