One Very Big Church!

The largest church I’ve ever visited is on the grounds of Catholic University in Washington. It’s among the largest in North America. There is also the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helena, Montana.

For a city of 25-thousand people, it definitely is impressive. At a grocery store, a cashier told me I couldn’t miss it driving through the city. She described it as being like the Monolith in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The following morning, I got into my car and left my hotel. Within seconds, I saw the spires. I attended Mass and then, when it concluded, I walked around taking pictures. I got my exercise! Much of the early mining wealth in the region obviously helped with construction of the Cathedral. You needn’t be a Roman Catholic to be impressed. I made the city in about 5 and a half hours of driving. It’s a great getaway for a long weekend.