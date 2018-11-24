One Year Since The Idaho Christmas Mannequin Debate

Do you remember this Christmas news story from last year? The matter became state news when a homeowner association called a north Idaho woman out for her sidewalk display.

In what might have been the strangest Christmas news story of 2017, Rita Anderson, of Post Falls, received a letter from her HOA demanding she move a mannequin she decorated to look like " Cousin Eddie ," from the movie "Christmas Vacation," from the sidewalk to her front yard. Anderson refused, and a holiday war was waged.

Do you think the HOA had the right to ask Anderson to move the mannequin?