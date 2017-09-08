Only One Magic Valley Town Makes the Safest Cities in Idaho List

This may or may not surprise you. There's a brand new safest cities in Idaho list that's just been released and only one Magic Valley town made the top 10. Wanna guess which one it is?

Give yourself a cookie if you said Heyburn. I will admit they weren't the first town that came to mind. But, they landed at #4 on the Safewise "10 Safest Cities in Idaho" list.

How did Safewise break down this ranking? Simple. They used recent FBI crime statistics for violent and property crime. Then, they eliminated towns with a population of less than 3,000. Heyburn just made the cut with just over 3,200 people calling it home. Here's the exact methodology from their site:

We narrowed it down based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) in each city. To level the playing field, we calculated the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.

#4 is actually a pretty big jump for Heyburn. Previously, they were #10 on the list. The only other Idaho city relatively close to the Magic Valley is Hailey, ranked at #3.