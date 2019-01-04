Open Auditions Begin Monday for ‘Mama Mia!’

If you liked the musical, now is your chance to be part of a local stage performance of “Mama Mia!”

The musical, hosted by the Dilettante Group of Magic Valley , still needs some performers. According to a Facebook post by the group, open auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, and at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Instructions are for participants to come with a prepared song. A CD and MP3 player will be available.

Performances are scheduled to run Feb. 28-March 3 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.