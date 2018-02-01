Open House Planned for Proposed Highway Project
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – Get ready to speak up, you’re invited to an open house where your comments about a proposed highway project are welcome.
The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at its district office, 216 South Date St., Shoshone. Topic of the meeting is the reconstruction of a 4.7-mile section of U.S. Highway 26, from Ohlinger Road to the US26/US93 junction.
ITD says,
Improvements to the roadway include removing and replacing asphalt, followed by regrading the roadway base before repaving with a new asphalt surface. Work in the city of Shoshone also will include repairing and replacing the storm-water system, installing new ADA-compliant sidewalk approaches, and at the Apple Street railroad crossing. In order to complete the in-town work, temporary closures of sidewalks and city streets will be necessary.
Construction is planned for 2019.
Staff will at the open house to answer questions and receive the public’s input. Written testimony also will be accepted through March 2, sent to ITD District 4, Attn: Douglas Yearsley, 216 South Date, Shoshone, ID 83352 or emailed to douglas.yearsley@itd.idaho.gov.