Open or concealed carry?

Advanced courses have several benefits.

Both have advantages and both have disadvantages. Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense joined us on Top Story. We also spoke about practical and tactical. Todd will soon be offering advanced courses. Currently, he offers classes allowing you to apply for an enhanced carry permit. Advanced courses have several benefits. One is, Lord forbid, if you ever need to use your firearm in self-defense. In any following civil action, it gives you a better legal argument. You can hear our discussion in the video below.

I’m a graduate of Todd’s enhanced permit class and highly recommend you sign up today!