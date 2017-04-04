Opening on Twin Falls County Health Initiatives Trust Board

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls County is seeking qualified people to fill and upcoming vacancy on the Health Initiatives Trust Board.

Benito Baeza

According to the county, the person will need to live within the county for no less than two years and have a strong commitment to the community. Applications can be found at the Commissioners' Office on 630 Addison Ave. West. People interested can also find more about the position at www.twinfallscounty.org . The county encourages interested applicants to provide a resume. The deadline to apply is April 28, which is a Friday.