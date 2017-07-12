Opinion: Chinese Spies in Idaho

If a foreign power spread 40-thousand spies across America, would there be any in Idaho?

a Chinese client state is threatening to smoke our cities. And Russia is the major concern?

Do we have an atomic research lab? Check! Do we have large universities and colleges engaged in research? Check! Do we have cutting edge companies? A few. Check!

A story at Washington Free Beacon details the efforts the Chinese are making to infiltrate our nation and interests and, yet. We hear, “Russia, Russia, Russia!” Our country is overrun by illegal aliens. We have concerns about refugees and a Chinese client state is threatening to smoke our cities. And, Russia is the major concern?

We spent some time on the subject during the last segment of Wednesday’s Top Story. You can listen to the YouTube video below for all the evidence.