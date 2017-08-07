OPINION: The Day Idaho Legalizes Marijuana

Idaho may be the last state to legalize marijuana. I didn’t say it would never legalize the drug.

I attended a town hall style meeting in February where Governor Otter explained not on his watch. He also explained his peers in states where pot has become legal are now having regrets.

Still, the allure of taxing drug sales is a difficult one for governments to ignore. At some point, someone will argue the money is enough to offset the negative consequences to society.

A policeman told me 20 years ago the only reason his department arrested people for illegal gambling, prostitution and marijuana sale and possession is because the public demanded a hard line. As you can read in this story , public attitudes have changed. The dollar signs are nearly as intoxicating as the drug.