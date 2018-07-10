OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Two members of an Oregon church that shuns traditional medicine in favor of prayer and anointing the sick with oils have pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of their premature daughter. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Sarah Mitchell and her husband, Travis Lee Mitchell, were sentenced Monday to nearly seven years in prison for the March 2017 death. The couple is members of the Followers of Christ Church. Their daughter's death marked the fifth criminal case in Clackamas County after a child's death in the church community in the last nine years. The Mitchells were originally charged with murder and criminal mistreatment and have been under investigation since Sarah delivered twin girls at her grandparents' home. One of the babies had breathing problems and died a few hours later.