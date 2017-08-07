Oregon Man Dies after Crash on Interstate 84 Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, IDAHO (KLIX) A 61 year-old Oregon man died at the hospital after his SUV rolled on Interstate 84 Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Charles Williams, of Coos Bay, was headed east in a late 90's Ford Explorer, when he went off the road, overcorrected, and rolled. ISP says Williams had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV. Williams was taken to the hospital in Boise, but later died from his injuries. The crash blocked all of the eastbound lanes for about an hour.