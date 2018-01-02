Oregonians Are Freaking Out Over Self-Serve Gas

Oregon just passed a law allowing gas station customers in rural areas to pump their own gas... And Oregonians are freaking out.

The law allows gas stations in areas with less than 40,000 people to have customers pump their own gas. Just because the law has changed doesn't mean gas stations are forced into it. They can keep employing attendants to pump for customers if they choose.

If you wanted proof that some folks are resistant to change, check out these comments on social media following this post made by KTVL in Medford.

...I don't want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea. - Tina Good

Some of the responses are equally entertaining:

...You put the gas in your car not shower in it princess - Sherek Salokar