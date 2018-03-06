Oreo is 106! An American Favorite is Honored Today
It’s a pretty safe bet to say just about every living American grew up with Oreo cookies.
Today is National Oreo Cookie Day
The Oreo has been with us for 106 years. Today is National Oreo Cookie Day, although. I’ve got a confession. I’d probably choose oatmeal-raisin before Oreos. I’ve just never had my motor wound by the taste of Oreos. My mother’s homemade peanut butter cookies spoiled me when I was very young.
Chocolate chip is also a close rival for my affection. I might even take macadamia and ginger snaps before an Oreo. Obviously Oreo has its fans. It has been around a very long time. What’s your favorite and will you celebrate with a few cookies today?