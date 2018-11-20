Weather permitting, the Christmas light display at Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls debut Thanksgiving evening at 6pm.

Every September, Lamar Orton begins laying the electrical lines for one of Twin Falls' largest Christmas displays. Setup continues through October and November, until the more than 150,000 lights are officially turned on Thanksgiving evening at 6pm.

Here's everything you need to know in order to enjoy the lights.

The lights are free. The lights are free for all to enjoy but donations are gladly accepted if you wish to contribute. Money collected is used to help pay for the extra power it takes to run the display.

Location: The Orton Botanical Garden is located at 867 Filer Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301, US (See map below)

Hours: Every evening from 6p-10p, beginning Thanksgiving through January 1st, 2019 - weather permitting.

Entrance to the gate: Access to the display gate is gained by walking up the driveway. You should see a sign at the gate where you can walk in.

Parking: There is no parking lot. The best thing to do is park along Falls or Grandview, then walk to the display. (Remember not to block driveways and be respectful of personal property).